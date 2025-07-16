Damian Priest and NXT star Lola Vice were recently seen attending a baseball game together, sparking rumors that the two might be romantically involved.

During an appearance on Good Morning New York, Priest was asked about being seen with Vice. He quickly shut down the speculation, responding with,

“Oh, well, I don’t know about all that. No comment, no comment.”

In 2025, Priest has remained active on WWE’s main roster, feuding with Drew McIntyre and unsuccessfully challenging for the United States Championship.

Meanwhile, Lola Vice continues to compete in both WWE NXT and AAA, with her most recent appearance coming in the Evolution 2 battle royal.

Damian Priest on Good Morning New York (Part 2) Video Rights: Fox5 Good Morning New York pic.twitter.com/1o8d00dMvY — Damian Priest Fan Source Media (@DPFanSource2) July 15, 2025

Santos Escobar is switching things up in style!

Currently off WWE television, Escobar recently debuted a fresh new look—shaving off his signature facial hair. The SmackDown Superstar shared a vacation photo showcasing his clean-shaven appearance.

While Escobar hasn’t competed since last month’s WWE x AAA Worlds Collide event, his Legado Del Fantasma allies, Angel and Berto, have remained active on SmackDown, proudly flaunting their AAA Tag Team Titles.

You can check out Escobar’s new look below:

Brock Lesnar has stayed out of the WWE spotlight since SummerSlam 2023, but the former champion has been keeping busy by supporting his daughter, Mya Lesnar, in her women’s shot put career.

Mya’s relationship with San Francisco 49ers rookie Drew Moss was recently made public when Moss shared a series of photos of the couple on Instagram, captioned, “Forever wedding date.”

Mya responded with a comment of her own: “My handsome man.”

Moss, who joined the 49ers after an impressive college run at Colorado State, has been praised by Sports Illustrated as a gritty and versatile addition to San Francisco’s defensive roster.