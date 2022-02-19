– Brock Lesnar ended up winning the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match to become the WWE Champion. PWInsider reports that Lesnar smashing through his Elimination Chamber pod door was not a planned spot. in the match.

It turns out that he managed to smash through a legitimate door, not a staged one. He will face Universal Champion Roman Reigns in a champion vs. champion match at WrestleMania 38.

– Pwinsider.com also noted that several people in the company were said to be “blown away” by the reaction to Lita at the show where she lost to Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch.