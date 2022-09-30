Brock Lesnar is set to make his first private signing with Fiterman Sports next month.

Fiterman has announced Lesnar for a signing at their League City, Texas location on Friday, October 28 at 12pm. This will not be a public event, and only mail-in items are accepted for autographs.

Prices are $199 per standard item autograph, $249 per belt or chair autograph, and $499 per WWE/UFC/NFL trading card or event ticket autograph. You can also pay an extra $10 for JSA (James Spence Authentication) Signature Authentication for the autograph. Full details on the signing can be found here.

Fiterman’s Lesnar signing is being held in conjunction with WWE. It was announced back in February that Fiterman was named the Official Autograph Partner for WWE in the United States and Canada as the two sides entered into a multi-year contract.

As noted earlier this week, Lesnar is reportedly booked for WWE Crown Jewel on Saturday, November 5 from Mrsool Park in the Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The only shows WWE has Lesnar advertised for as of this writing are WWE Day 1 on Sunday, January 1 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and the WWE Royal Rumble on Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio.

Lesnar has not been seen since losing the title unification match to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE SummerSlam on July 30.

