Brock Lesnar is one of the most iconic wrestlers and mixed martial artists in the history of these sports. The 48-year-old was 6-3 and 265 pounds during his stint in the UFC, fighting exclusively in the Heavyweight division.

Let’s reflect on Lesnar’s top UFC wins to gain a full appreciation of the icon’s versatility as an orthodox fighter, leaning on his ground-and-pound wrestling tactics inside the octagon. Get all of your UFC betting information before UFC Fight Night: Imavov vs. Borralho gets underway from Paris, France, on Saturday, September 6th.

Lesnar’s MMA debut came in June 2007, fighting Min Soo Kim. It only took 1:09 for Lesnar to record a win in his first official UFC fight. He claimed victory via KO/TKO punches at K1-Dynamite!!

After losing his next fight at UFC 81: Breaking Point against Frank Mir, Lesnar responded with a win via unanimous decision against Heath Herring at UFC 87 in August 2008. The heavyweight landed 45 strikes and five takedowns, dominating Herring, who only managed nine total strikes.

Lesnar’s victory spurred a four-fight win streak, as he stacked three more wins in the UFC, ranging from August 2008 through July 2010. After beating his next three opponents, Lesnar would finish his UFC career with a winning record at 5-3.

At UFC 91, Lesnar fought Randy Couture in the Main Event for the UFC Heavyweight Championship. In Round 2, he beat Couture with another KO/TKO via punches, earning his first title belt by taking down one of the UFC’s most prolific fighters.

Revenge was served during Lesnar’s fourth UFC win at UFC 100 in July 2009. In another UFC Heavyweight Championship bout, the South Dakota native defeated Frank Mir in Round 2 with yet another TKO/KO via punches.

Lesnar dominated Mir like he did during their first fight. However, unlike at UFC 81, when Lesnar was submitted via kneebar in the first round, he landed a flurry of 47 strikes. Mir only managed four strikes before he was knocked out early in the second round.

This brings us to Lesnar’s final win in the UFC. He fought Shane Carwin in another UFC Heavyweight Championship title bout during UFC 116 on July 3rd, 2010.

It was another quick fight for Lesnar, who managed a second victory that didn’t come with a TKO/KO punch. Utilizing his wrestling background, Lesnar recorded a submission on Carwin via Arm Triangle.

Brock Lesnar’s reign in the UFC Heavyweight division lasted for nearly two full years. His legacy in the octagon will continue throughout the years, despite competing in just nine fights on the circuit.

Without a doubt, Lesnar’s striking accuracy and countering abilities allowed him to claim three UFC Heavyweight titles in two years. His first Championship belt is the most notable victory notched, dethroning Randy Couture with a series of devastating punches early in the fight.

Recently, Lesnar made an appearance at the WWE SummerSlam in August 2025, entering the ring against John Cena. Otherwise, the three-time UFC Heavyweight Champion is out of the spotlight, with his daughter, Mya Lesnar, burgeoning into a dominant shot putter at Colorado State.

Image Source: unsplash.com