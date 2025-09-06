WWE is stacking the deck once again for their blue brand show next week.

During this week’s jam-packed episode of WWE SmackDown from AllState Arena in Chicago, Illinois, two big matches and a special appearance were officially announced for next week’s show at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.

Now confirmed for the September 12 episode of WWE SmackDown in Norfolk is a live appearance by Brock Lesnar, as well as Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre and Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women’s Championship.

