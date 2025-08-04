Some more information has surfaced regarding the surprise WWE return of Brock Lesnar in the closing moments of night two of WWE SummerSlam 2025.

On Sunday night, “The Beast Incarnate” returned after Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena in a Street Fight to recapture the Undisputed WWE Championship, laying out his longtime rival and leaving him laying as the show went off the air.

In an update, Dave Meltzer noted via Wrestling Observer Radio at F4WOnline.com that the WWE legal department cleared Brock Lesnar for a return four weeks ago.

The veteran pro wrestling journalist stated the following:

“Four weeks ago, WWE Legal cleared him (Brock Lesnar). As far as why, I don’t know. And that something to speculate on, because theres a lot of stuff. Obviously everything relates to the Janel Grant lawsuit, and WWE Legal is either confident that their thing goes to arbitration and Lesnar’s not a factor at that point. Or they’re close to a settlement, and at that point Lesnar’s not a factor. Or somebody there just had a change of mind. And I don’t know which one of those it is. I do know, everyone figured this out, but I can tell you also factually, that the reason they didn’t do the press conferences was because of this angle.”

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Brock Lesnar’s shocking WWE return continue to surface.