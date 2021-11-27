Brock Lesnar is set to return to WWE SmackDown next week at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, TX.

WWE announced during tonight’s post-Survivor Series edition of SmackDown on FOX that Lesnar will be making his return from the indefinite storyline suspension that was recently handed down.

As we’ve noted, WWE did an angle where Lesnar attacked crew members and Adam Pearce during the October 22 SmackDown, angry over his controversial loss to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel the day before. This led to Pearce issuing a $1 million fine to Lesnar, and suspending him indefinitely. WWE continued that Lesnar suspension storyline at the Survivor Series pay-per-view this past Sunday, where Kayla Braxton approached Paul Heyman and said she heard Lesnar’s suspension was no longer indefinite.

The Lesnar suspension rumors continued throughout tonight’s SmackDown, until Kayla was informed at the end of the show that Lesnar’s suspension was officially lifted, and that he will be back on SmackDown next Friday night.

As noted earlier tonight at this link, SmackDown was headlined by Sami Zayn winning the Black Friday Invitational Battle Royal to become the new #1 contender to Reigns. Kayla entered the ring to congratulate and interview Sami, but before he got the chance to speak, she interrupted with the breaking news on Lesnar’s suspension being lifted. This led to fan speculation that somehow Lesnar will end up squashing Sami to take his title shot next week.

It’s interesting that WWE has set up Lesnar to return next Friday night at SmackDown from the AT&T Center in San Antonio as it was believed that he would not be returning until one week later, during the December 10 edition of SmackDown from the Crypto.com Arena (fka Staples Center) in Los Angeles. We’ve noted how the Crypto.com Arena recently announced that due to his suspension, Lesnar had “vowed to buy a ringside seat” to SmackDown in Los Angeles. This angle was never announced by WWE, but the arena tweet is still live as of this writing, despite WWE lifting the storyline suspension.

Lesnar is also advertised for the 2022 Royal Rumble pay-per-view on Saturday, January 29 from The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis.

Stay tuned for more on Zayn vs. Reigns, Lesnar’s return and feud with The Bloodline.

The indefinite suspension has been lifted and @BrockLesnar will be on #SmackDown next week?!?! pic.twitter.com/DFhe633SV3 — WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2021

