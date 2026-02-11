Brock Lesnar’s next WWE appearance has officially been locked in.

WWE announced on Wednesday that Lesnar will return on the February 23 episode of Monday Night Raw, which takes place from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

The appearance will mark Lesnar’s first time back on WWE television since competing in the 2026 Royal Rumble event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

As of now, Lesnar does not have a confirmed match scheduled for WWE WrestleMania 42, leading to increased speculation about what “The Beast Incarnate” will be doing on the company’s biggest stage of the year.

One rumored possibility involves reigning NXT Champion Oba Femi.

In a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter at F4WOnline.com, Dave Meltzer noted that Lesnar vs. Femi has been discussed internally as a potential WrestleMania match, though nothing has been finalized.

“As of right now, while Lesnar vs. Femi is a possibility, it is not a definite, although I can’t think of anything else they could do with either,” Meltzer wrote. “I think it depends on long-term plans regarding Lesnar, since if they did that match, the only logical finish is Femi winning.”

That last line certainly raises eyebrows.

With Lesnar set to resurface on February 23, all eyes will be on Raw to see whether the road to WrestleMania 42 begins to take shape for “The Beast.”