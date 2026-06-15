Brock Rechsteiner is already making an impression with the New Orleans Saints, and he’s doing it while proudly representing his family’s wrestling heritage.

The Saints took to social media on Monday, June 15, to share new photos of Rechsteiner following his signing with the organization last month. The images quickly caught the attention of fans, as the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rick Steiner and nephew of Scott Steiner was photographed wearing chainmail along with the iconic World Heavyweight Championship belt.

The unique photo shoot blended football and professional wrestling, giving a nod to the legendary Steiner family name that Brock carries with him as he begins his NFL journey.

Fans responded in a big way.

The post rapidly gained traction online, racking up nearly 250,000 views in just over two hours after being published by the Saints’ official social media account.

While Rechsteiner is currently focused on football, he has not ruled out eventually stepping into the wrestling business. During interviews following his signing with New Orleans in May, Rechsteiner acknowledged that a future in professional wrestling is something he would consider once his football career comes to an end.