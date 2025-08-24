“…and NEW!”

Those were the words uttered by “The Dapper Yapper” himself, Justin Roberts, to a record-breaking crowd of 18,922 fans inside The O2 Arena in London, England after the three-way tag-team title tilt at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London on Sunday, August 24, 2025.

Following their draw with FTR in the finals of the AEW World Tag-Team Championship Contender Tournament on AEW Dynamite in Glasgow, Scotland this past Wednesday, Brodido duo Bandido and Brody King, and their FTR opponents, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, earned a shot at the reigning champions The Hurt Syndicate.

At the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door: London pay-per-view, Brodido emerged victorious in the match, successfully pulling off the upset victory to capture the AEW World Tag-Team Championships from former title-holders Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate.

