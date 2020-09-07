On this week’s episode of the hit Youtube series Being The Elite, TNT champion Brodie Lee took a shot at WWE following the WWE telling their talents to cease agreements with third-party affiliates like Twitch, Cameo, and TikTok. The segment saw Lee yelling at his Dark Order faction after their loss at ALL OUT. He would eventually lay down an ultimatum:

Twitch is dead. No more Twitch! No more third-party affiliates! You are detrimental to my company!

Members Alex Reynolds and John Silver would then calm him down with a Cameo of legendary comedian Sinbad. Watch it all unfold below. (Transcribed by Pro Wrestling Sheet)