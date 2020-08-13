Brodie Lee Challenges Cody Rhodes To A TNT Title Match For The August 22nd AEW Dynamite

Brodie Lee has revealed himself as the next opponent for Cody Rhodes and the TNT championship.
The Dark Order leader appeared on the titantron shortly after the American Nightmare’s successful title defense over Scorpio Sky on this evening’s Dynamite and challenged Rhodes for the August 22nd episode of Dynamite, which is now taking place on a Saturday due to a lineup of NBA games filling that slot on Wednesday. Lee later held up the old TNT title design, and promised that AEW will respect the Dark Order when he becomes the new champion.
According to @ThisBrodieLee, @CodyRhodes reign is up on the next #AEWDynamite on Saturday, Aug. 22 – do NOT miss this match pic.twitter.com/9JsCBB1DPt
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 13, 2020
As a reminder…the August 22nd Dynamite will run against NXT Takeover XXX. Full results to Dynamite can be found here.
- What Did Randy Orton Say to Ric Flair After the Low Blow on RAW?
- Backstage News on How Angry Matt Hardy Was After the Sammy Guevara Chair Incident, Guevara’s Heat
- Former WWE Superstar Returns to Impact Wrestling
- Booker T On Why He Refused To Job To Matt Morgan In TNA
- WWE Employees Reportedly Not Happy Over the Situation with Furloughs
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- News on the Masked RETRIBUTION Members Used for WWE SmackDown Invasion
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- Possible Six-Person Match at WWE SummerSlam, Mandy Rose Returns with a New Look
- What Did Randy Orton Say to Ric Flair After the Low Blow on RAW?
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman