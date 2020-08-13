Brodie Lee Challenges Cody Rhodes To A TNT Title Match For The August 22nd AEW Dynamite

Brodie Lee has revealed himself as the next opponent for Cody Rhodes and the TNT championship.

The Dark Order leader appeared on the titantron shortly after the American Nightmare’s successful title defense over Scorpio Sky on this evening’s Dynamite and challenged Rhodes for the August 22nd episode of Dynamite, which is now taking place on a Saturday due to a lineup of NBA games filling that slot on Wednesday. Lee later held up the old TNT title design, and promised that AEW will respect the Dark Order when he becomes the new champion.

According to @ThisBrodieLee, @CodyRhodes reign is up on the next #AEWDynamite on Saturday, Aug. 22 – do NOT miss this match pic.twitter.com/9JsCBB1DPt — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) August 13, 2020

As a reminder…the August 22nd Dynamite will run against NXT Takeover XXX. Full results to Dynamite can be found here.