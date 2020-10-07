AEW superstar and current TNT champion Brodie Lee took to Twitter to hype his Dog-Collar matchup against Cody Rhodes on tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TNT. The Dark Order leader writes, “The magnitude of tomorrow night’s match is certainly not lost on me. These are exactly the moments I signed up for. The gravity of it all is welcomed and embraced. Big boy champ shit. Let’s fucking go! Live your heart and never follow.”

Serpentico was also active on Twitter today, where the luchadore states he plans on spoiling former world champion Chris Jericho’s 30-year anniversary on tonight’s show. Serpentico teams with Luther to face the Demo God and Jake Hager. He writes, “Hey Siri, How does one rain on a 30 year celebratory parade. Find out TONIGHT.”