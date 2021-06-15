Brodie Lee Jr. (also known as the Dark Order’s Negative One) was the latest guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast to discuss following in his father’s (the late Brodie Lee) footsteps and becoming a pro-wrestler when he becomes older. He also talks about his relationship with women’s division star Anna Jay. Highlights are below.

On his relationship with Anna Jay:

“I came out with her (Anna Jay) and Tay for the first time. We came out with each other and I did the heart thing (symbol with his hands), with Anna. Then Anna got injured. I was like, ‘Who’s going to come out with you?’ She said, ‘I don’t know.’ I said, ‘Maybe it can be me.’ We started doing it and we clicked. Now we are best friends.”

Says there is a zero percent chance that he doesn’t become a pro-wrestler:

“There is zero percent chance I’m going to be anything else but a professional wrestler. I have been doing wrestling since I was one. I’ve watched wrestling since I was one. I’ve done it, and I’m going to do it because my dad did it. I’m not going to stop and not relive his legacy.”

