According to Heel By Nature, AEW superstar Brodie Lee had officially secured the trademark on his wrestling name a few days prior to his death over the weekend.

Lee initially applied to the USPTO back in 2019 while he was still a member of the WWE roster, but had decided that he would be requesting a release from the company by that time. He used the well-known attorney Michael E. Dockins, who has helped a number of pro-wrestlers secure trademarks in the past. Following his passing Lee’s family now has complete ownership over the name to use as they see fit.

This Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite will be entirely dedicated to Lee’s memory, with matches specifically put together by President Tony Khan for the former TNT champion’s family, including his son Brodie Jr.