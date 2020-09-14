During his appearance on WINCLY, Brodie Lee spoke on his debut with AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

Last December, they’ve kind of, as a unit, lost their their track, kind of got way off of what they were intended to be. At the same time, in December, I was home sitting in prison, just got released from WWE [and] not knowing what my next move is going to be. So we kind of were both down and out at the same time, and I saw it as an opportunity for me to jump into AEW and put myself right near the top but also to have a pretty great backing too.

