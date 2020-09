During an appearance on WINCLY, Brodie Lee revealed that his AEW contract is exclusive in America, but that he can work for NJPW. Here’s what he had to say:

I have the possibility to do both those things. I think the indie work will be a bit more selective. New Japan is always a bucket list kind of item for me. So if the right opportunity came along, I would love to do it. In America, I’m AEW exclusive.

Credit: WrestlingInc.