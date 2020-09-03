During an appearance on WINCLY, Brodie Lee addressed Brock Lesnar’s free agency and gave his thoughts on the potential of Lesnar making the jump to AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

I mean you have to look at every free agent especially one of the magnitude of Brock Lesnar. From a business side of things, you have to look at that. From a professional wrestler side of things, I’m not sure that he’s the best fit for AEW, but again, I’m not management. I’ve been in the ring twice with him. So I’m clearly not afraid of him. So if he was to be here, I mean I have a championship so if he wants to start somewhere, I’ll welcome him.

I think we got enough monsters here to be to be fair, and like I said, if he wants to be the monster in town, then he’s going to have to come through a few of us,” Lee asserted. “That’s the thing man, I don’t give a s–t. If you’re going to tease coming to the company, then you have to expect this, and like I said, I’m not afraid of anybody and this is what I do for a living, so let’s do it.