AEW superstar Brodie Lee has not been seen on television since his TNT title loss to Cody Rhodes in the promotion’s first ever Dog-Collar bout last month.

According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Forums, Lee is dealing with a minor injury, possibly on his ankle, which is why he has been absent from programming. The Dark Order leader was a recent guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, but didn’t divulge any information regarding his health. At this time there is no timetable on Lee’s return.