AEW will be honoring the late Jon Huber, better known as Brodie Lee, on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite.

AEW President Tony Khan decided to postpone the original card in favor of a tribute show. Lee’s wife, Amanda, took to Instagram to further comment on the show by writing the following:

“Tonight on @tntdrama the incredible team at @allelitewrestling is paying tribute to @brodielee The entire @aewontnt show from top to bottom is thought out with so much love and care. It’s going to be emotional and overwhelming in the most beautiful way possible. I urge you to tune in and celebrate the most amazing person I had the privilege of loving.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🐼MandaHuber🐼 (@mandahuber)

Below is the line-up for tonight’s special Dynamite episode:

* Chris Jericho will be on commentary

* Cody, Orange Cassidy and Preston “10” Vance vs. Team Taz

* Colt Cabana and AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks vs. Matt Hardy and Private Party

* Hangman Page, Alex Reynolds and John Silver vs. MJF, Santana and Ortiz

* Anna Jay and Tay Conti vs. Dr. Britt Baker and Penelope Ford

* Lance Archer, Stu Grayson and Evil Uno vs. Eddie Kingston, The Butcher and The Blade