Brodie Lee’s wife Amanda Huber took to her Instagram Stories tonight and addressed conspiracy theorists who continue to speculate on how her husband passed away last Saturday.

Amanda first announced last Saturday that Brodie had passed away at the age of 41 due to a non-COVID-19 lung issue. It had been reported that he was hospitalized shortly after his last AEW match in October. Since then there have been people who continue to question if Lee passed away from COVID-19 or some issue related to the coronavirus. Amanda was forced to address these people and make it clear that there’s no cover up or conspiracy.

Amanda’s post comes after one wrestling columnist was fired from the job he held for more than 30 years due to a post he made about Lee’s passing.

“Then you read a ‘journalist’ demanding ‘transparency’ and insinuates you’re hiding something. That it’s some type of cover up,” Amanda wrote. “Something more so sinister. That you aren’t serving his memory best by not offering up information you’re still trying to process. As if his death was a public health hazard. It wasn’t. It was a tragedy. There’s no cover up. There’s no conspiracy. There was just a series of unfortunate events that ended in your world being crushed.”

You can read Amanda’s full post below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.