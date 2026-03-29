Brody King has become the poster-boy for the anti-ICE movement.

At least in the world of pro wrestling.

Ever since he wore the ‘Abolish ICE’ t-shirt for a match at Arena Mexico nearly a year ago, the former AEW Tag-Team and Trios Champion has become a figure that fans associate with the anti-ICE movement, leading to regular “F**k ICE!” chants from jam-packed crowds whenever he appears in the ring.

During a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, the pro wrestling star addressed this subject.

“I feel like when I was younger I always wanted somebody that felt like me on TV or wherever to express the way that they felt so I can have someone to champion for me,” King said. “And if I can be that for other people that are being marginalized then I want to be that for them.”

King also brought up Mick Foley being another international pro wrestling star that has been speaking out against things like this.

“Everyone tries to bring up the political thing, in my opinion, it’s just what’s right and what’s wrong,” he continued. “And there’s a lot of wrong happening in the world and if I can speak out against it then I will. And you know we got guys like Mick Foley who also do the same thing.”

The former House of Black and Hounds of Hell member then reflected on the aforementioned ‘Abolish ICE’ t-shirt he wore at Arena Mexico, which is essentially what started the association fans made between he and the anti-ICE movement.

“I wore the Abolish ICE shirt at Arena Mexico almost a year ago, I think it was June of last year, and the chants happened this year right before Australia,” King recalled. “It got a lot of attention for the shirt and then out of nowhere kind of picked up more attention.”

He continued, “Obviously the state of things gets more boiled over, people are frustrated and that’s going to come out in certain ways, and I can’t think of a more positive way for it to come out than them chanting it at a wrestling show.”

As the topic was coming to a close, King also reflected on the “F**k ICE!” chants on February 4 for his match against MJF that went viral, as well as MJF’s telling glance to the camera when they spread throughout the building.

“It took me off guard,” he admitted. “But I also felt like I could run through a wall at that moment. And I feel like the way that MJF looked at that camera, he knew I was going to run through a wall as well.”

I’m glad that we could both see how visibly frightened @The_MJF was of me. Watch me end his title reign next Saturday 2/14 across the world at Grand Slam Australia on TNT and streaming on HBOmax. @AEW — Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) February 5, 2026

This is beyond messed up. Help out if you can. https://t.co/uJAa1GP39j — Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) February 24, 2026