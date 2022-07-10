Yesterday AEW superstar Darby Allin was attacked by Brody King following the events of the last couple weeks of programming. King last eliminated Allin at the Royal Rampage matchup to earn a shot at on Moxley and the Interim championship, a bout he would end up losing. Afterwards he would be confronted by Allin and Sting, potentially setting up a future showdown with the House of Black faction. See the attack below.

AEW referee Bryce Remsburg took to Twitter to congratulate Wardlow on his first major singles title victory after dethroning Scorpion Sky to become the new TNT champion. He writes, “In a profession where a guy like @RealWardlow could cruise on his looks/body, he does not. He quietly shows everyone respect, he’s amazing with fans, he’s far more kind and patient than he probably should be sometimes. Proud to hand him the first of many titles in his career.”