Brody King is feeling grateful for where he is at in his wrestling career.

The AEW star took to Twitter to comment on his one-year anniversary with the company, which culminated in a matchup at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, a match that will air on this evening’s Rampage. The venue holds a special place in King’s heart because he used to work there.

He writes, “I worked in the Forum parking lot for 8 months almost 15 years ago starring at that building every day on my lunch break. Last night I performed in it to 11 thousand people. Doesn’t matter where you’re at in your life, if you’re not happy, change it. Thank you @AEW .Year one.”

Former two-time AEW champion CM Punk commented on King’s big achievement on his personal Instagram stories. The Second City Saint writes, “Brody King used to park cars at the Kia Forum and last night he wrestled there. He made a cool post about it and I just think it’s super cool. Go look at his post, it’s super cool.”