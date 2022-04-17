Brody King made an appearance on “‎Wrestling Perspective Podcast with Jason Powell” to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he credited NJPW’s Rocky Romero for helping him in his wrestling career after meeting him about a year into it.

“So when I was training, there was a school that was much closer to my house. I’m from the Valley. It’s like North Los Angeles, and my school was in East L.A. I would drive two hours to my school every day. It was a pain in the ass,” King said.

“But when I was about a year into my training, Rocky started training at the Championship Wrestling from Hollywood School, which was like in the valley. So every Wednesday, he would go and whoever wanted to show up could pay 10 bucks, and they would go train for a few hours with Rocky. It was really bizarre because like, nobody went. It would be like me and three other guys. Some of the guys didn’t really end up doing much. But I think Rocky kind of saw in me that I was willing to do whatever it took to take it to that next level,” he continued.

“He really took me under his wing and taught me a lot. He taught me a lot about character work. He taught me a lot about just wrestling in general. I think at that time, I was really heavily into New Japan Pro Wrestling. He was able to guide me in the right direction. He played a huge part in my career and in my wrestling in general. He opened the door for me to go to New Japan and for me to go to Ring of Honor.”

“I think without him, I wouldn’t have had a lot of other connections or experiences I’ve had so far.”