The newest member of the House of Black has finally revealed himself.

Tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS featured Penta El Zero M defeating Matt Hardy in singles action, with Penta calling out Malakai Black immediately afterwards for a future showdown. This led to Black appearing and beginning a brawl with Penta, but the Varsity Blonds would interrupt to lend the luchador hand. This is when the lights went out and former ROH superstar Brody King debuted. King would lay out everybody before standing tall with Black to end the segment.

Black had been teasing a new addition to his House of Black faction for weeks. You can follow along with our full Dynamite coverage here.