AEW star Brody King from the House Of Black was the latest guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on Buddy Murphy joining the faction, and how he feels about fans labeling him as a tag team wrestler. Highlights from the interview are below.

On being labeled tag team wrestler:

“It’s funny because I’ve never considered myself like a tag team wrestler, and you know, it wasn’t until recently when I was like, well… I’ve won the Crockett Cup, I’ve won the NWA tag team title, I’ve won the Ring of Honor tag team title, I’ve won the PWG tag team titles. I guess I am a tag team wrestler. But like, in my mind it’s like, I’m a singles wrestler, but I guess I just work really well with a team.”

Talks Buddy Murphy in the House of Black:

“He [Buddy Matthews] looks, I feel like, if Buddy just looked like a normal guy, it might be a little bit more jarring. But like, he is so unbelievably jacked, it’s almost like I don’t know of another person that looks the way he does. You know you got Brian Cage or like someone else but Buddy is just this massive human with the most muscle definition I’ve ever seen and he looks like he’s gonna kick the sh*t out of you at all times.”

