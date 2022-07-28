AEW star Brody King revealed on his personal Twitter account that he’s gotten the tombstone of his current rival, Darby Allin, tattooed on his leg ahead of their upcoming coffin match. The House of Black Member adds, “Let me know what flowers you want on your headstone…”

Let me know what flowers you want on your headstone… https://t.co/Z8ZoWLZajd pic.twitter.com/jWC6tx6eHS — Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) July 28, 2022

Miyu Yamashita took to Twitter to thank Thunder Rosa for giving her a shot at the AEW women’s title on last night’s Fight for the Fallen, a match that saw La Mera Mera retain the championship. Yamashita writes, “I’m glad I was able to fight you. Rosa,thank you. I will continue to be the Only One, because only I am me. I will get stronger and come back to AEW again.”