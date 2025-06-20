AEW wrestler Brody King is turning his message into meaningful action.

At AEW Grand Slam: Mexico, King made a bold statement by wearing an “Abolish ICE” shirt to the ring, showing solidarity with individuals and families affected by the agency’s ongoing raids.

Now, he’s taking that support a step further. King has released his own version of the “Abolish ICE” shirt, with 100% of the proceeds going to The Local Hearts Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to helping underserved communities.

All proceeds will be donated to Local hearts foundation to help families that have been impacted from ICE raids. Thank you @travisrt for the awesome design https://t.co/hrVPHWvgPY pic.twitter.com/4F2KR5Ciqk — Big Bad Brody King (@Brodyxking) June 20, 2025

Alicia Atout has become a permanent resident of the United States. On Twitter, the AEW personality shared her exciting news.

Atout serves as an interviewer and correspondent for AEW. While she has yet to wrestle, Britt Baker’s issues with her would result in Britt being suspended in 2024.

In a tweet of his own, Atout’s boyfriend MJF had a single-word reaction to his girlfriend’s huge achievement.