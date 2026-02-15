Brody King isn’t wasting any time plotting his next move.

After coming up short against MJF in his bid for the AEW World Title at Saturday’s AEW Grand Slam Australia, Brody King made it clear that the loss won’t keep him down for long.

In a video shared to All Elite Wrestling social media shortly after the match (see below), King was shown backstage alongside Bandido, reflecting on the outcome. While he admitted the champion “weaseled” his way to another victory, King emphasized that self-pity isn’t part of his playbook.

Instead, he issued a bold open challenge and named a date for his return to action.

“Bring the biggest. Bring the baddest. February 25th, I’m getting myself back into the World title hunt and I’m looking for a fight,” he said.

That callout targets the February 25 episode of AEW Dynamite, set to take place in Denver, Colorado, with a taping of AEW Collision scheduled for later that night.

The powerhouse has also remained a focal point of discussion in recent weeks due to the anti-ICE chants that erupted ahead of his title eliminator bout with MJF, which continued during the Sydney event and were notably left unedited on the broadcast.

