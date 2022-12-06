AEW star Brody King recently joined Renee Paquette on The Sessions podcast, where the House of Black member discussed a number of subjects, including his temporary absence from television along with the rest of the House of Black faction.

King later discusses two singles matchups with Darby Allin, as well as his world title opportunity against the former champion, Jon Moxley. King adds that those three bouts really put him on the map.

I didn’t want to take a break, because I felt like I had a lot of momentum at the time,” King said. “But not just that, I felt like I was really getting in my groove in AEW and really showing who Brody King, the professional wrestler, was. I got to wrestle Darby [Allin] twice, I got to wrestle Jon [Moxley]. I feel like those three matches really put me on the map.

The House of Black recently returned to AEW television after taking some time away following Grand Slam Rampage back in September.

