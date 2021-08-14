New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that ROH star Brody King will no longer be appearing at this evening’s Resurgence special in Los Angeles. King was set to compete in tag team action, but will now be replaced by Adrian Quest. At this time the reason for King’s absence is being labeled as unforeseen circumstances. Full details can be read below.

Due to unforeseen circumstances, Brody King will be unable to compete at Resurgence. We apologize to fans who were looking forward to seeing King wrestle, and appreciate your understanding.

As a result of King’s absence, the following changes have been made to tonight’s card.

3rd Match

Yuya Uemura, Brody King, Chris Dickinson, Fred Yehi & Lio Rush vs Tom Lawlor, Danny Limelight, JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs

Yuya Uemura, Adrian Quest, Chris Dickinson, Fred Yehi & Lio Rush vs Tom Lawlor, Danny Limelight, JR Kratos, Jorel Nelson & Royce Isaacs