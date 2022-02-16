Brody King made an appearance on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he opened up on his talks with AEW President and joining the promotion:

“I had met Tony a few years ago. He knew who I was. Cutting my teeth and Ring of Honor, meeting The Bucks, and meeting a couple other people, it was just like all these pieces kind of fell into place. Then with Malakai joining, it was like, kind of the perfect fit. He pitched the idea to Tony and Tony liked it a lot. I talked to him when we all got released from Ring of Honor. I messaged him and he was like, ‘Yeah, let’s try to catch up sometime.’ I was like, ‘Well, I can be anywhere within a few hours.’ He’s like, ‘Well, why don’t you come out to Indianapolis and Minneapolis.’ I was like, ‘Alright, I’ll be there.’ So I flew myself out there, we talked, and here I am now.”

