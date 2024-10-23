Freddie Prinze Jr. has provided his thoughts on the ongoing feud between Adam Cole and MJF and how he believes it’ll play out.

Speaking on a recent edition of his “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast, the actor and former WWE writer expressed his belief that this is going to be a long storyline. He said,

“This is gonna be a long story. These two guys are both A+ storytellers. This isn’t gonna be one of these 2 to 3 week stories like it was with [Will] Ospraey and Max; this is gonna be long ’cause Max is gonna have his side of the story which is ‘you betrayed me, you set me up you son-of-a-b—-,’ and Adam Cole’s gonna have his side of the story that we’re yet to hear, and that promo will be awesome ’cause it’ll be story time with Uncle Adam. I can’t wait to see it play out; it’s cause we’re gonna get more than (I think) one pay-per-view match out of it “

AEW wrestler Brody King has nothing but high praise for the work ethic of his boss Tony Khan.

While speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Bill Apter, King called “TK” “one of the hardest-working humans” he’s ever met. He said,

“He’s a ball of energy at all times. I’m not convinced the man sleeps, ever. He goes from a pay-per-view in AEW to a Jaguars game. And when you see him on the field he’s the like same pepped-up Tony and you’re like, ‘Jesus, how do you do this?’ I feel wrecked the next day and he’s called a whole pay-per-view and now he’s helping with the football game. And then he’ll fly to England and do something with Fulham. He’s dedicated and one of the hardest-working humans I have ever met. I have nothing but respect for Tony Khan.”