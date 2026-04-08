A late change has been made to this week’s AEW Dynamite lineup.

Brody King has been pulled from the April 8 episode of AEW Dynamite due to personal reasons, prompting a shake-up to a previously announced trios match.

King had originally been scheduled to team with Darby Allin and Jack Perry against the Don Callis Family trio of Andrade El Idolo, Mark Davis, and Konosuke Takeshita.

With King now sidelined, AEW President Tony Khan took to social media to confirm that Bandido will step in as his replacement for the bout.

“With Brody King out for personal reasons, his partner has his back,” Khan wrote via X. “Bandido will join Darby Allin and Jungle Jack Perry vs. Don Callis Family All-Stars TOMORROW!”

A notable switch-up just hours before showtime.

Bandido now joins Allin and Perry in what remains a high-profile six-man clash against the Don Callis Family contingent.

Elsewhere on the April 8 Dynamite card, Chris Jericho is set to address his return, Willow Nightingale will defend the TBS Championship against Queen Aminata, and Kenny Omega is advertised to speak live.

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