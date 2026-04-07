Brody King has quietly become one of AEW’s most consistent and reliable performers over the past several years, and now he’s reflecting on what he describes as an “amazing” run with the company.

Speaking with Denise Salcedo, King looked back on his AEW career and highlighted how much he’s accomplished since first arriving, from his time with House of Black to his current singles momentum.

“I mean, my time in AEW has been amazing … from House Of Black to where we’re at now, it’s just been a huge upward trajectory, and yeah, I mean having a main event title match with MJF in Australia was incredible. Countless pay-per-views. Everything has been amazing. Being AEW Tag Team Champions with Bandido has been amazing. I can’t complain.”

King’s versatility has been a major factor in his continued presence on AEW programming. Whether working in a faction, a tag team, or now as a singles competitor, he believes the transitions between roles have come naturally.

“I feel like I’m able to adapt with what I have and use certain pieces of what was given to me with the House Of Black and use that going forward with the Hounds Of Hell and then going into what we’re doing with Brodido and now what I’m doing as a singles wrestler.”

According to King, that adaptability has allowed him to stay active without missing a step or needing time away to reset his character.

“I feel like it’s all very seamless and I didn’t have to take any time off. I didn’t have to think about what was next.”

Despite his current focus on singles competition, King made it clear that his tag team with Bandido, known as Brodido, is far from finished.

He also credited House of Black as a key turning point in his AEW career, explaining that the group helped introduce him to a broader audience who may not have been familiar with his previous work in NJPW and ROH.

King’s comments highlight the importance of adaptability in modern pro wrestling. In a landscape where talent frequently shifts between roles and storylines, the ability to evolve without losing momentum is what separates reliable roster members from breakout stars. His steady rise suggests AEW views him as a long-term piece of the company’s future.