Brody King will be absent from this week’s AEW Dynamite under unfortunate circumstances.

It was announced that King will miss Wednesday’s show due to personal reasons, with Bandido stepping in as his replacement. Bandido is now set to team with Darby Allin and Jack Perry in a trios bout against Andrade El Idolo, Konosuke Takeshita, and Mark Davis.

Now we know why.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, King revealed that he is attending the funeral of a close friend who recently passed away. He also expressed gratitude to both Bandido and AEW President Tony Khan for their support during this difficult time.

“I promise I would much rather be at Dynamite than having to attend my friends funeral,” King wrote via X. “Thank you to Bandido for being the best partner and stepping up in my absence and thank you to Tony for giving me the ability to be with my friends and family at this time.”

King’s friend, Bo Lueders — a guitarist for the hardcore band Harm’s Way — passed away earlier this month at the age of 38.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.