David Finlay wanted a fight at NJPW x AEW: Wrestle Dynasty 2025.

And now he’s got one.

AEW star and House of Black member Brody King was featured in a video that aired during the NJPW World Tag League show on December 4, which saw him respond to the open challenge issued by Finlay for the upcoming NJPW and AEW co-promoted pay-per-view event.

“You have cemented yourself as one of the most dangerous men in New Japan Pro Wrestling,” King said of Finlay in the aforementioned video. “From the carcass, you took the discarded pieces and you built a dynasty.”

King continued, “On January 5, at Wrestle Dynasty, I will take your dynasty and turn it back into a carcass. David Finlay, your War Dogs are all bark. This dog bites.”

NJPW x AEW: Wrestle Dynasty 2025 is scheduled to take place on January 5 at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

