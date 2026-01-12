Brody King recently reflected on a pivotal period of his career, crediting an unexpected backstage influence for helping shape his long-term success in professional wrestling. During a recent profile, King looked back on his time working with Major League Wrestling, where he crossed paths with MVP early in his rise. What began as a straightforward match quickly evolved into a mentor–mentee relationship that helped King recalibrate how he approached his in-ring style and career sustainability. “He guided a young Brody King who wanted to do all kinds of crazy stuff in the ring that may not have been great for my body’s longevity,” King explained, adding that MVP helped him learn how to work smarter while still maximizing his presence.

That guidance has clearly paid off as King continues to thrive on a national stage with All Elite Wrestling. Outside of his own singles and tag team pursuits, King is currently backing his partner Bandido, who is preparing for a high-stakes showdown against MJF at AEW’s Maximum Carnage special on January 14. As Bandido gears up for one of the biggest matches of his career, King’s journey serves as a reminder that mentorship and evolution behind the scenes often matter just as much as what happens under the lights.