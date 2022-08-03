AEW star Brody King recently spoke about his House of Black while getting tattooed by Paul Booth, where King discussed the group’s legitimacy and originality in the sport, and how he believes there is nothing else like them right now. He also touches on how the faction sets the tone without using any pyro. Highlights from the interview are below.

How the House of Black sets the tone as a group:

“The theme that we come out to as a tag team, one of my best friends and the guitar player of our band, Colin Young, he created the Kings of the Black Throne entrance music. It’s like church gospel. It starts with his wife saying, ‘All rise for the Kings of the Black Throne.’ It’s very ominous sounding. I feel like it sets the tone for everything we want and I feel like our team, the House of Black, specifically, is very unique in the sense that a lot of guys think that you need big pyro and fireworks to set the tone. We black out the whole building and we usually use one single source of light and it feels very cold. It’s usually fog machines and a light. That’s really all you need to make magic. It sets the stage more for what we’re doing. Less is more.”

Says there is nothing in wrestling like the House of Black:

“I feel like, especially right now in wrestling, there’s nothing like us and there hasn’t been for a long time. The closest thing you can relate it to is The Undertaker, and he was one guy doing it for the last 30 years. Now, we’re amping that up and taking it to a different level. We were also saying this in the car today, this is true to us. We are authentic to what we are talking about and what we’re presenting. Some people in wrestling, they have a gimmick, they are a scary guy on TV but then they are a nice, Christian dad when they go home.”

