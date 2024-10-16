Could The House of Black and The Hurt Syndicate end up producing an extremely intriguing match of fellow big men in AEW?

Brody King hopes so.

The pro wrestling star spoke with Bill Apter of SportsKeeda’s WrestleBinge for an in-depth interview, during which he was asked about the rumors of Bobby Lashley soon joining fellow former Hurt Business members MVP and Shelton Benjamin in AEW.

“I’ve never met him,” King said of ‘The All Mighty.’ “I’ve never had any contact with him.”

King continued, “But I’m looking forward to maybe one day standing across the ring from him. I’m never scared of a big challenge.”

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)