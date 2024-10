AEW fans will be seeing a familiar face “very soon.”

And that comes from Brody King himself.

The House of Black member spoker with Stephanie Chase On Wrestling for an interview this week, during which he was asked about the AEW status of Julia Hart.

“I think we should be seeing her very soon,” King said. “She’s been dropping hints here and there.”

King continued, “I think she’s ready to come back for her title.”