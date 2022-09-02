AEW star Brody King recently joined Drinks With Johnny for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including why he thinks that the House of Black faction is the best “full product” in the company. Highlights from the interview are below.

Thinks that the House of Black is the best full product in AEW:

The fans can definitely guarantee that the House of Black is gonna turn some heads and we’re gonna drop some jaws with, you know, our gear, our entrance and our match[es] and our work rate and I truly believe that we are the best full product in AEW as far as like, we have something for everyone and we can kind of deliver on all of it.

His thoughts on the trios titles being introduced:

I mean, I am a former Ring of Honor Six-Man Tag Team Champion. Also, New Japan has a 6-Man Tag Team belt so it’s like, the places that I’ve come from have always had kind of a faction-based thing where the Six-Man Tag Team Titles is a thing so, it was very exciting when AEW announced that because obviously, I’m well versed in that area and I believe, like I said, House of Black is second-to-none to anybody and I think that we can hang with the best of the best, whether it’d be The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega or it’d be the United Empire or Best Friends.

