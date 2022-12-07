AEW star Brody King was the latest guest on Renee Paquette’s The Sessions podcast, where King discussed a number of different topics, including how he hopes to have a singles matchup with Samoa Joe and how he knows that the House of Black will eventually become AEW Trios Champions. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Names Samoa Joe as someone he really wants to tangle with in AEW:

Samoa Joe [is who I’d like to share the ring with in AEW]. Not to sound like a fanboy, he’s probably my favorite wrestler of all-time, stylistically and just the type of person that he is, the type of wrestler that he is, the way he looks. I think that he is the perfect wrestler. I would just love to test myself against him.

How it’s only a matter of time before House of Black goes after the trios titles:

I feel like it’s a matter of time. Timing is everything and we’re just waiting, we’re waiting for our time. They’re wrapped up in the best-of-seven series currently but, I feel like with time, you will see House of Black go after those titles and take those titles at some point.

