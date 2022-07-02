Tonight’s AEW Rampage from Detroit featured the promotion’s first-ever Royal Rampage battle royal, with the winner receiving a future opportunity at the AEW interim world championship, currently held by Jon Moxley.

The bout was eventually won by House of Black member Brody King, who last eliminated Darby Allin. Also competing in the match was Frankie Kazarian, Orange Cassidy, Tony Nese, Matt Hardy, John Silver, Dustin Rhodes, The Butcher, The Blade, “Hangman” Adam Page, Powerhouse Hobbs, Dante Martin, Keith Lee, Swerve Strickland, FTW Champion Ricky Starks, Penta Oscuro, Konosuke Takeshita, Max Caster, and RUSH, who was making his in-ring debut for the promotion.

Highlights from the matchup can be found below.

