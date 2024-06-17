“BROKEN” Matt Hardy had a good weekend.

Following the TNA Against All Odds 2024 pay-per-view at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, Illinois, which saw Hardy coming up short against The System’s Moose for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, “The BROKEN One” surfaced on social media with a statement.

Hardy commented on being joined by his wife, Reby Hardy, and returning brother, Jeff Hardy, for the post-match brawl with The System.

“Thanks for an incredible night, Chicago,” Hardy wrote via X, along with a post-show photo of the Hardy’s, Nemeth’s and Joe Hendry standing in front of the entrance tunnel. “Thanks for cheering [and] supporting me against The System, you guys were amazing.”

Hardy continued, “Grateful to have my family with me & watching my back now. Appreciate the hundreds of people that waited late for me at the post-show meet [and] greet last night. Proud of TNA [and] the hard working, talented TNA roster for busting their asses last night at a fantastic TNA Against All Odds!”