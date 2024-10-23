Bron Breakker is on his way towards possibly becoming a double champion.

After recapturing the WWE Intercontinental Championship from “Main Event” Jey Uso on the October 21 episode of WWE Raw, the fast-rising WWE Superstar also picked up a first-round victory in the ongoing WWE Speed Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament.

On this week’s episode of WWE Speed on X at 12/11c, Breakker defeated Cruz Del Toro to advance to the quarterfinals of the ongoing tourney, where he will face-off against Sheamus.

The winner of the ongoing tourney will go on to challenge the reigning WWE Speed Champion Andrade.

Watch the October 23 episode of WWE Speed on X featuring Bron Breakker vs. Cruz Del Toro via the media player embedded below.