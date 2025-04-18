Bron Breakker channeled his inner Scott Steiner with “Breakker Math” ahead of WWE WrestleMania 41

In a nod to his legendary uncle Scott Steiner, Breakker broke down the odds in classic over-the-top fashion, unleashing a dose of “Breakker Math” before the big night. He said,

“They say that all men are created equal. If you look at this fatal four-way and the members in it, you will see that statement is not true. Normally, I’d have a 25% chance of winning. Dominik Mysterio knows that he can’t beat me, and he’s not even going to try. So, I have a 50% chance of winning right out of the gate. You add PENTA to the equation. PENTA is an incredible superstar but he’s scared of me. He has half of a 25% chance of winning, at best. You add that to my already 50% of winning, I got a 62.5% chance of winning. Then, you add Finn Balor to the equation. Finn Balor’s record at WrestleMania is 1-3, which means he has a 33.3% of winning, a 66.7% chance of losing. You add that to my already 62.5% chance of winning, I got a 129% chance of winning.”

On the April 4th episode of WWE SmackDown, things took a personal turn between Tiffany Stratton and Charlotte Flair when Tiffany brought up Charlotte’s three divorces during a promo. Charlotte didn’t hold back, clapping back by claiming Tiffany’s real-life boyfriend, Ludwig Kaiser, had been sliding into her DMs.

Appearing on “The Masked Man Show,” Kaiser was asked about the viral DM reference. He said,

“It’d be pretty disappointing [my DMs].”

When asked how many DM jokes he’s heard since the segment aired, Kaiser replied, “Just face to face, probably a hundred. Online, I can’t even tell you. At the end of the day, it’s WrestleMania season. You never know what’s going to happen. Stakes are high, everybody’s fired up. Honestly, I enjoyed everything that went down this past week. I can’t wait to see what happens Saturday — it’s going to be awesome.”

After it was pointed out how much the segment helped build hype for the match, Kaiser agreed. He said,

“100%. It’s a really unique situation too—this is Tiffany’s first title defense at WrestleMania, and it’s against her dream opponent, the very reason she got into wrestling. Arguably the biggest name in the business. It’s a dream match.”

You can check out the updated WWE WrestleMania 41 betting odds below, courtesy of Bet Online:

WrestleMania Match Lines

Undisputed WWE Championship:

John Cena -270 (10/27)

Cody Rhodes (c) +180 (9/5)

Note: Opening odds had John Cena -200 (1/2) and Cody Rhodes +150 (3/2). Current odds give John Cena a 73% likelihood of winning.

Triple Threat Match:

CM Punk -120 (5/6)

Seth Rollins +100 (1/1)

Roman Reigns +325 (13/4)

Note; The opening odds had Reigns at -200, Rollins at +140 and Punk at +300. The odds have changed immensely, now giving Punk a 54.6% likelihood of winning.

World Heavyweight Championship:

Jey Uso -700 (1/7)

GUNTHER (c) +400 (4/1)

Note: Opening odds had Jey Uso -3000 (1/30) and Gunther +800 (8/1). Current odds give Jey Uso an 87.5% likelihood of winning.

Women’s World Championship:

Bianca Belair -105 (20/21)

IYO SKY (c) +120 (6/5)

Rhea Ripley +200 (2/1)

Note: Opening odds had Belair -105, Sky +120 and Ripley +225. Current odds give Belair a 54.6% likelihood of winning the belt.

WWE Women’s Championship:

Charlotte Flair +100 (1/1)

Tiffany Stratton (c) -140 (5/7)

Note: Opening odds had Flair -200 (1/2) and Stratton +150 (3/2). Current odds have Stratton as the new favorite and give her a 58.3% likelihood of winning.

WWE Intercontinental Championship:

Dominik Mysterio -250 (2/5)

PENTA +250 (5/2)

Bron Breaker (c) +300 (3/1)

Finn Balor +850 (17/2)

Note: Opening odds had PENTA -175, Breaker +125, Mysterio +750 and Balor +800 which gave PENTA a 63.6% likelihood of winning the belt. Now Mysterio has a 71.4% likelihood of winning the belt.

WWE United States Championship:

LA Knight (c) +225 (9/4)

Jacob Fatu -350 (2/7)

Note: Opening odds had Fatu -700 and Knight +400. Current odds give Fatu a 77.8% likelihood of winning the belt.

Singles Match:

Damian Priest +425 (17/4)

Drew McIntyre -800 (1/8)

Note: Opening odds had McIntyre -175 and Priest at +135. Current odds give McIntyre an 88.9% likelihood of winning.

Singles Match:

Logan Paul -150 (2/3)

AJ Styles +110 (11/10)

Note: Opening odds had Paul -250 and Styles +175. Current odds give Paul a 60% likelihood of winning.

WWE World Tag Team Championship:

The War Raiders (c) +500 (5/1)

The New Day -900 (1/9)

Note: Current odds give the New Day a 90% likelihood of winning the belts.

Singles Match:

Naomi +300 (3/1)

Jade Cargill -500 (1/5)

Note: The opening odds had Cargill -700 and Naomi +400. Current odds give Cargill an 83.3% likelihood of winning.

Singles Match:

Rey Mysterio +110 (11/10)

El Americano Grande -150 (2/3)

Note: Opening odds had Mysterio -500 and EAG +300. We have a new favorite in this match. Current odds give El Americano Grande a 60% likelihood of winning.

And finally, former WWE Superstars Kelly Kelly and Summer Rae are set to host a SmackDown watch party tonight at Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar. The venue shared a press release highlighting a lineup of special events planned for WrestleMania 41 weekend, including tonight’s watch party and an exclusive “secret speakeasy” experience spotlighting Nikki Garcia’s Birdiebee apparel brand and more.

You can check out the official announcement below:

PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING SPECTACLE TO TAKE OVER FLANKER KITCHEN + SPORTS BAR, APRIL 18 – 21

As the world’s most anticipated professional wrestling spectacle takes over Las Vegas, Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar, located at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino and just steps away from Allegiant Stadium, is set to be the go-to hub for wrestling fans. Throughout the weekend, Friday, April 18 through Monday, April 21, Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar will roll out a line up of fan experiences and excitement beyond the ring. Advanced reservations are highly recommended and can be made at www.flankerlv.com.

The festivities kick off on Friday, April 18 with a watch party hosted by The Divas, Barbie Blank (Kelly Kelly) and Danielle Moinet (Summer Rae) offering fans the last chance to see the wrestling superstars in action before the main events on April 19 and 20. All table reservations for Friday, April 18 will include a meet and greet, as well as autographs and photos with The Divas and guaranteed seating with 360-degree views of state-of-the-art screens. The Divas will even join lucky VIP fans during the watch party. The one-of-a-kind, exclusive experience is available for purchase at www.flankerlv.com. Doors will open at 4 p.m.

Before the main event, fans can fuel up with brunch on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20. Flanker’s standout brunch includes decadent Dubai Chocolate Pancakes with pistachio cream, crispy kadayif, fresh strawberries and topped with warm chocolate sauce and roasted pistachios; an Açaí Bowl with sliced banana, fresh berries, grandola, coconut, cocoa nibs and agave; and a Truffle Omelette with Parisian ham, Swiss cheese, truffle and arugula. The lively atmosphere will be complemented by sips of Bonita Bonita from the legendary Nikki and Brie Garcia, the vibrant Napa Valley wine will be available April 18 – 21. Red and white options will be available by the glass ($12) and by the bottle ($45).

Can’t make it to Allegiant Stadium? Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar will be hosting nightly watch parties on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20. The excitement continues on Monday, April 21 at 4 p.m. with FlankerMania Raw to close out the action-packed weekend as fans catch every thrilling moment on Flanker’s state-of-the-art screens.

Wrestling fans will be able to visit a secret speakeasy featuring Nikki Garcia’s Birdiebee apparel brand at Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar. The Speakeasy will feature interactive activations, photo ops and an exclusive Birdiebee pop-up shop showcasing a preview of the new collection. The Birdiebee pop-up shop marks the highly anticipated return of the brand, founded by Garcia, which will launch online May 1 at Birdiebee.com. Birdiebee is a casual-wear collection that combines elevated essentials with powerful prints that promote empowerment, self-love and spirit.

Fans can visit The Speakeasy and shop at The Birdiebee pop-up shop daily on Friday, April 18 from 4 – 9 p.m. and Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20, from 10 a.m. – 9 p.m. The Speakeasy featuring The Birdiebee Pop-Up Shop is exclusively located inside the venue.

“Authentically, what I always dreamed it would be… A creative expression, designed to inspire connection and community… A reminder to fearlessly stand for something… To stay strong and love everything that you are. This is my vibe, my vision, my Birdiebee.” — Nikki Garcia.

For more information and to make reservations, please visit www.flankerlv.com and follow Flanker Kitchen + Sports Bar on Instagram.