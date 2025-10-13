WWE Raw ended with a bang in Perth, Australia this morning.

The conclusion of the post-WWE Crown Jewel: Perth episode of WWE Raw on Monday, October 13, saw Bron Breakker shock the WWE Universe by attacking Seth Rollins seemingly out of nowhere, laying out the WWE World Heavyweight Champion in unprovoked fashion, and leaving him laying.

Monday’s show ended with Breakker essentially putting Bronson Reed and Paul Heyman on the spot and making them choose sides, with both leaning in his direction and the three celebrating over the fallen Rollins as the show went off the air.

Following the show, Bron Breakker finally made his first public comments addressing his actions.

On his official Instagram page several hours after the show wrapped up and the pro wrestling world was in a frenzy, Bron Breakker shared photos of the segment, gloating about his attack of the former leader of The Vision, while leaving a caption indicating that he is now looking ahead to the future.

“The Vision has never been more clear,” Breakker wrote as the caption that accompanied the aforementioned photos (see below).

As noted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com earlier today, the angle with Breakker attacking Rollins on the 10/13 WWE Raw show in Perth was done by design as a way to write the WWE World Heavyweight Champion off of television while he recovers from an injury.

Apparently Seth Rollins suffered a legitimate shoulder injury at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth while competing against Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes on Saturday in Australia, a match that saw Rollins ultimately emerge victorious after laying out “The American Nightmare” with the Rolex he gifted him in the past, and hitting two follow-up stomps.

