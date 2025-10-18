A big segment has been added to Monday’s stacked lineup for the October 20 episode of WWE Raw at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.

WWE has confirmed that Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed will both speak on the October 20th episode of Raw, following their shocking alliance on this week’s broadcast.

As seen on Monday’s show, Breakker delivered a massive spear to Seth Rollins to close out the night, signaling the end of The Vision. After asking Reed if he was with him, the powerhouse responded with a crushing Tsunami to Rollins, officially joining forces with Breakker.

The segment ended with Paul Heyman standing tall alongside Breakker and Reed, teasing a dangerous new alliance heading into the next chapter of Raw.

Also advertised for the 10/20 episode of WWE Raw is Becky Lynch (c) vs Maxxine Dupri for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship, Dominik Mysterio (c) vs Rusev for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, as well as The Judgment Day (JD McDonagh and Finn Balor) (c) vs AJ Styles and Dragon Lee for the WWE World Tag Team Championships.

The post-WWE Crown Jewel: Perth episode of WWE Raw was quite the eventful show. Particularly the conclusion. During this week's special live morning episode of WWE Raw on Netflix from the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia, The Vision kicked off the show with an in-ring promo segment. In the first segment of the evening on the October 13 episode of the weekly red brand program, Seth Rollins gloated about beating Cody Rhodes by himself to become the second-ever WWE Men's Crown Jewel Champion. After putting over his fellow members of The Vision as well, the opener wrapped up. Later in the show, Rollins spoke with The Vision again in a backstage segment where he teased multiple times that he can feel something big is on the horizon. And soon. Little did he realize exactly how soon, or what the big thing on the horizon actually was going to be. Seth Rollins' next challenger for the WWE World Heavyweight title was revealed on WWE Raw immediately after the aforementioned backstage segment with The Vision, as CM Punk emerged victorious in the triple-threat number one contender main event that also included 'Main Event' Jey Uso and "The Mega Star" LA Knight. Following the match, however, is when the real newsworthy segment of the show took place. Once the match wrapped up, CM Punk's theme hit and the commentators spoke about how he is next in line for the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. On that note, the theme for Seth Rollins hit and out he came with "The Oracle" of The Vision Paul Heyman by his side. As they made their way down the aisle, we see Bron Breakker appear and charge at 'Main Event' Jey Uso, turning him inside-out with a spear. Punk then called him on for a fight, but Breakker chose instead to run around the ring to spear Knight on the floor. From there, The Vision had Punk surrounded. Reed and Breakker entered the ring for a beatdown on Punk as Rollins slowly made his way onto the apron. Breakker blasted Punk with a spear just as Rollins stepped through the ropes. Reed then followed up with a top-rope Tsunami Splash. WWE World Heavyweight Champion and The Vision leader Seth "Freakin'" Rollins then stood tall over the fallen CM Punk as he yelled down at him that he is the king and that this is his company. Breakker then pulled Punk out of the ring as The Vision continued to stand tall. It seemed like this was how the post-WWE Crown Jewel: Perth episode of WWE Raw was going to wrap up. But it didn't. Instead, we get a much more eventful conclusion to this week's red brand program, as literally out of nowhere we see Bron Breakker turn Seth Rollins inside-out with a spear. In a scene similar to Seth Rollins breaking away from The Shield and blasting Roman Reigns with a chair, we see the other members of The Vision watching on in shock. As Paul Heyman looked on in disbelief, Reed stared him down. He then looked at "The New Tribal Chief" Bronson Reed and told him he's got a choice to make. He's either siding with Breakker or Rollins. Reed didn't waste much time in making his decision, pulling Rollins to the corner, climbing the ropes and hitting a devastating top-rope Tsunami Splash on his former leader. After that, Bron Breakker saidf something to Paul Heyman before grabbing and picking up Seth Rollins' WWE World Heavyweight Championship, signifying that it's something he's coming for now. Heyman, still in shock and seemingly confused, raised Breakker and Reed's hands as the jam-packed crowd in Perth roared with approval. That is how the 10/13 episode of WWE Raw wrapped up. For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 10-13-25.

